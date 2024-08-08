'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin Says Show Is The Secret Bipartisan Sauce

Play video content TMZ.com

As political tension ramps up ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, there’s one ultimate bipartisan lifeline -- the TV show "Entourage."

Doug Ellin, the genius behind the show, tells TMZ he thinks it's pretty damn cool Barack Obama once hailed it as his favorite. Donald Trump was on board too ... and now Republican VP pick J.D. Vance has outed himself as a fan.

This Entourage reboot is going to be awesome pic.twitter.com/cHbU6Z1H3u — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024 @JDVance

ICYMI, Vance posted a photo on X of himself on the tarmac in Wisconsin with his campaign team Wednesday, captioning it, “This Entourage reboot is going to be awesome.” The internet went into meltdown mode, and Doug made it clear he appreciated the love.

Doug, who was also the executive producer on the show, says it's fascinating how "Entourage" appeals to both sides of the aisle. Few things get bipartisan support these days.

Obama called it his guilty pleasure back in '09, a surprise to Doug given the show’s gritty and angry content. These days, lots of hardcore Dems don't embrace the show given the subject matter. Still, over the years, the show's popularity crosses political lines.

Doug says the show's ability to bridge political divides speaks volumes -- especially, since at its heart, it's all about loyalty and friendship.