'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin Says Adidas Boycott Over Kanye Adds Pressure
'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin Hell Yes, Let's Boycott Adidas ... Silence On Kanye Is All About Money!!!
10/25/2022 12:50 AM PT
"Entourage" creator Doug Ellin says Adidas staying silent about Kanye West has everything to do with money, and therefore, he sees a boycott as the best way to apply pressure.
We got Doug Monday in WeHo, where he told us the German shoe company's silence -- as other brands cut ties with Kanye -- speaks volumes about whose side it's backing. He adds we should all be on the same page when hate's in play.
He sees money as the sole reason Adidas has kept quiet -- so, if people stop buying their gear ... the hope is that will make the honchos understand the harmful impact of Ye's anti-Semitic remarks.
As we reported, Kanye's been losing brand deals left and right ... including Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, who was brought on board last week to handle his business matters. After he doubled and tripled down on his bigotry, she told her firm she'd no longer work with the rapper.
What's more, a rally in L.A. Saturday supported the rapper's comments, with members of the group throwing up Nazi salutes at passing drivers.
Doug is sick of the dangerous tropes about Jewish people having all the power, and he's urging everyone to understand the severity of Kanye's words.