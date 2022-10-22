Vogue Head Anna Wintour Severs Ties with Kanye West Amid Outbursts

Kanye West's high fashion connections are dissolving around him -- Vogue's big boss wants nothing to do with him now after his erratic behavior and anti-Semitic rants.

Anna Wintour, the fashion bible's famed editor-in-chief, has no intentions of working with Ye again ... ending a more than decade-long relationship between them that was both business and personal.

A Vogue spokesperson told Page Six. Ye's unveiling of his 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts in Paris and his subsequent railing against Jewish people were too much for Wintour.

West and Wintour have been tight ever since she invited him to the Met Gala in 2009 -- and Anna would eventually feature Kanye and Kim Kardashian's 2014 wedding on a Vogue cover.

Just last month, the Vogue honcho even modeled Ye's new sunglasses ... a move that came just weeks before Ye's now infamous Paris Fashion Week show -- the one where he debuted the 'WLM' tees.

Even after that, Anna tried to foster reconciliation between one of her editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and Ye.

Gabriella and the Yeezy founder got into it on social media when she was critical of his 'WLM' stunt ... and he ripped her fashion sense, claiming Anna would hate a pair of boots Gabriella was photographed wearing.

Anna has reportedly told everyone at Vogue ... Kanye's been cut out of the mag's inner circle. This would seemingly mean no more Met Gala invites, cover shoots or Fashion Week coverage for Ye.

Vogue's move comes on the day after Balenciaga ended its relationship with Ye.