Adidas Put on Blast Amid Kanye's Anti-Semitism, Nazi History Resurfaced

Adidas has stayed silent amid Kanye West's continued anti-Semitic rants -- and now, folks are calling on a boycott if they don't cut ties, especially with their own Nazi history in mind.

While there've been reports their relationship with Ye is "under review," that's not good enough for Twitter anymore -- considering KW's comments have gone from controversial to hate-filled, particularly pertaining to Jewish people ... and many are demanding action now.

There's also a clip from the 'Drink Champs' interview that's resurfaced and is making the rounds anew -- it's Kanye spelling it out clear as day, saying he can literally say anti-Semitic stuff and Adidas won't do diddly squat about it. He almost seems proud about this!

The fact Adidas hasn't dropped the guy like so many other companies have done -- let alone issue a statement of condemnation over all this -- is speaking volumes in the minds of many ... and now #boycottadidas is trending, with a lot of folks people claiming the shoe company is putting profits over ethics ... as their Yeezy line is still raking in big time cash.

BTW, it's full steam ahead on the Yeezy front -- Adidas just dropped a new shoe from the line Saturday, and there are future dates scheduled that sneaker heads are keeping an eye on. These shoes are going for $200-$300, who knows how much more on the resale market.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users have even noticed a new job posting that Adidas is advertising -- they're hiring for a new brand director for Yeezy based out of L.A. ... which is also telling.

Of course, the bigger backdrop of all this is the fact that the founders of the company -- a German-based family named the Dasslers -- have Nazi ties dating back to the '30s. The brothers joined the party, and they even supplied athletic footwear to Nazis in those days.

Even with this incredibly ugly history, Adidas continues to keep their mouths closed -- and things are coming to a head ... especially as rallies in Kanye's name are cropping up.