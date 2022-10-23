Kanye West's Remarks Spark Anti-Semitic Rally in L.A.

If there was any doubt Kanye West is sowing seeds of hate with his bigoted and anti-Semitic remarks ... a Los Angeles rally should erase all of it.

These banners were draped on an overpass of the infamous 405 freeway, and the organizers implored drivers to "Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews." The fiercely hateful words and rally appear to be the work of a group called the Goyim Defense League.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the group as a loose network of virulently anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists -- and that very well may be, but Saturday's impromptu rally suggests the group is suddenly emboldened ... clearly by Kanye's words.

Yesterday, the head of an antisemitic and white supremacist group (and his supporters) dropped banners over the 405 in Los Angeles. One banner read, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

Members of the group were also throwing up the Nazi salute at passing drivers.

The menacing sight -- imagine being a Jewish person seeing that on your drive home -- comes, not coincidentally, on the heels of Kanye repeatedly spewing tropes about Jewish people controlling everyone in Hollywood and in banking.

Two weeks ago, he tweeted he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" after Instagram restricted his account.

During his Piers Morgan interview, Ye said he only had one regret about his Anti-Semitic comments ... but he stood by his most dangerously bigoted remarks.

