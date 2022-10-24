Kanye West No Longer Working with Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez

Just about as quickly as it began, the working relationship between Kanye West and Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, has come to an end.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us after Kanye doubled and tripled-down on his anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend, Camille informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, she would no longer work with Kanye.

We're told Brown Rudnick still attempted to work with Kanye, but only under the condition he publicly retract his hateful and anti-Semitic words. Our sources say Kanye refused to do so, and fired Brown Rudnick.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye brought Camille and the firm onboard last week to handle his business matters. The law group was not involved in handling the proceedings of his divorce from Kim Kardashian.