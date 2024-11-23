Celebs Arrive For Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 Weekend

The 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix won't begin for another few hours ... but, celebrities showed up early to enjoy Sin City -- hitting The Strip as early as last night!

A ton of celebs are set to take in race day ... but, a few who have already pulled up include actor and singer Jared Leto, Chef Gordon Ramsay and 'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev -- who seems to have turned this into a couples trip with her man.

Shaun White was out in LV last night at an event for Patrón Tequila -- big smile on his face and an even bigger drink in his hand.

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari also came out to Vegas -- taking in a Kaskade show at Resorts World. Presumably, he's in town for the race ... and, as we told you, he brought his rumored GF Brooke Irvine with him.

Social media star Haley Kalil and TV star Dom Gabriel hit the same Patrón event as Shaun White BTW ... so, clearly the event was popping with celebs.

Of course, this is just the tip of the celeb iceberg ... with many more stars expected when the actual race begins at 10 PM PT tonight.