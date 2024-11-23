Sam Asghari Hits Las Vegas with Rumored Girlfriend Before F1 Race

Sam Asghari's seemingly in the weekend getaway phase of his rumored new relationship ... leaving La La Land for Sin City with Brooke Irvine!

Britney Spears' ex-husband and his new flame stopped by Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas to watch popular DJ Kaskade perform ... snapping a pic with the music master.

Asghari and Irvine matched in all-black outfits ... with Sam going casual in a short-sleeve black shirt and jeans -- while Brooke dressed to the nines in a stylish dress.

SA and BI joined a rabid crowd at The Strip's newest resort and casino ... packed to the gills the night before the big F1 race in Vegas Saturday night.

Play video content TMZ.com

We actually caught up -- or, at least tried to -- with Sam and Brooke as they made their way toward the departure gates at LAX Friday. They stayed mum on their final locale ... but, it seems the mystery of their weekend trip has been solved.

As we've told you ... Sam and Brooke are spending a ton of time together these days -- recently shopping at HomeGoods together in matching outfits. They've also engaged in quite a bit of PDA on different dates in recent months.