Sam Asghari Moves on From Britney Spears with Mystery Blonde

Sam Asghari is officially moving on from Britney Spears with a new blonde ... at least that's what it looks like in this video TMZ obtained of them chilling in a park.

Check it out ... Sam and the mystery blonde were at a West Hollywood dog park Wednesday evening with his Dobermann, Porsha -- the dog he originally gifted to Britney after their engagement, but was granted custody of in their divorce settlement.

At one point during their walk, the two were seen getting playful -- Sam smacked the woman's booty, and threw his arm around her back to give her a brief rub.

A witness told us they didn't see any other PDA between them ... so, maybe the relationship is still in the early, feeling things out days. No smooching, either.

We've reached out to Sam's reps for more details, but haven't heard back.

Remember, Sam split from Britney in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage. They finalized their divorce in May 2024, citing in court docs "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."