Sam Asghari to Make Reality TV Debut on 'Traitors' Amid Britney Spears' Woes

Sam Asghari's professional life is going pretty well after divorcing Britney Spears ... as he's set to make his official foray into reality TV.

The actor and model was announced as part of the season 3 cast for Peacock's popular competition series, "The Traitors" ... and he'll be appearing alongside some reality TV greats -- including "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval and "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause.

Other notable participants include Zac Efron's brother Dylan, Bob the Drag Queen, 'RHONY' alum Dorinda Medley, wrestling star Nikki Garcia, Bachelor Nation's Gabby Windey and Wells Adams, "Big Brother" vets Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes and "Survivor" stars Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins and Rob Mariano.

Britney's former hubby will have to use both brain and brawn to survive the game of wits hosted by Alan Cumming.

Sam's star appears to be on the rise in the aftermath of his highly publicized split ... which is strikingly different from his ex's situation as of late.

Remember, as multiple sources previously told TMZ ... Brit's been struggling since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, as she's allegedly drinking and taking various drugs, instead of taking prescribed medicine.

Britney and her boyfriend, Paul Soliz -- who she linked up with after Sam filed for divorce last summer -- got into a physical altercation at the Chateau Marmont hotel last month ... where paramedics were called to the scene.

