Britney Spears Enjoys Vegas Spa Outing With Brother, Looking Joyous

Britney Spears' family is back on her radar -- but it's somewhat limited ... 'cause she just posted a video of a fun-filled Vegas spa session with her brother Bryan.

The singer dropped the IG clip Tuesday -- and as you can hear, she's like a kid in a candy store while making her way to the spa with her older bro ... chirping, "Hey brother, We're in Vegas, and we're going to the spa and we're lost!"

Britney's so pumped that she declares the spa as a "Disneyland for adults" -- before quickly adding the trippy interiors, complete with "spaceship" style ceiling lights, actually made it better than the theme park. It's a little bizarre ... but Bryan and Britney are clearly having fun.

In true chaotic Britney fashion, the insight into their Vegas trip ends elsewhere ... with Bryan rocking one of her fedora hats as they strike some selfie poses and act silly together.

The timing of the clip's a bit fuzzy -- it could be now, or it could be a throwback. But one thing's for sure -- Britney's got family on her mind again. And judging by all those smiles on their Vegas adventure, it seems like she's determined to get a bond back on track.

As we've previously reported, Britney's been vocal about reconciling with her parents and sister Jamie Lynn -- but so far, she's kept pretty mum about her brother Bryan.

But there was one spicy moment between the siblings in 2022 when Bryan claimed he missed Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari because of his daughter's graduation. Britney clapped back hard in a now-deleted IG post, saying he was never even invited.