Britney Spears Began Reconciling with Mom Weeks Ago, Jamie Lynn Up Next

Britney Spears wants to repair and reestablish relations with her family, and she's been reaching out to them for weeks ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney's been talking to her mom, Lynne Spears, regularly for weeks. Brit's the one who invited Lynne out to L.A. over the weekend to celebrate her 42nd birthday. She wants a relationship with Lynne, and the feeling is mutual.

And get this ... our sources say Britney wanted her little sister, Jamie Lynn, to attend as well but she was shooting a show out of the country and couldn't attend. On its face, it would appear a burying of the hatchet between the siblings will happen in the near future.

As we reported, her brother Bryan was also at the party ... so her flesh and blood is front and center on Britney's mind right now.

As one source put it, "Britney wants to make things right with her family. She thinks it's time to start healing."

On the surface, the timing seems odd. Britney's memoir was released in late October and she went scorched earth on her fam, hurling all sorts of allegations against them. Our sources say most of the book was done 7 months before it was released, and Britney simply wanted to "tell her truth and move on."

As we reported, Lynne was over the moon as she left L.A. Monday, making it clear how happy she is restoring her relationship with her daughter. Our sources say Lynne will be a more frequent visitor in the future.