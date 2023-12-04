Lynne Spears Is Joyful Over Reconciliation with Britney Spears

Play video content BACKGRID

Lynne Spears is on her way back to Louisiana after a big weekend where she reconciled with her estranged daughter, Britney Spears, and she seems over the moon about the reunion.

Lynne told the photog at LAX Monday it felt "wonderful" to spend time with her daughter. Mama Spears says Britney is "happy," though she did not elaborate on the reunion.

TMZ broke the story ... Lynne and Bryan Spears celebrated Britney's 42nd birthday Friday night at the home of Brit's manager/best friend, Cade Hudson. We're told everyone got along great, but, as we reported, there was a mishap. Brit's dog cut himself on a paw and she rushed him to the vet at 2 AM ... the dog, we're told, is ok.

The timing of the mother and daughter reunion is interesting ... it comes on the heels of Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari. Britney has few friends and confidants and now that Sam's gone, there's no one else living at her house. Brit's mom has gotta provide some comfort under the circumstances.

Remember, Britney's memoir came out a little more than a month ago and she tore into her family, including Lynne, accusing her of selling her journals and antique dolls ... a claim Lynne denied.

Here's to new beginnings.