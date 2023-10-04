Britney Spears Fans Celebrate Jamie Lynn Spears' 'DWTS' Elimination

Fans of Britney Spears are doing a lot of celebratin' now that her sister, Jamie Lynn, is off "Dancing with the Stars" ... with some even claiming her removal means they'll finally start watching.

As we reported, Jamie Lynn got the boot Tuesday night, in just week 2 of the competition -- something that came as a shock to the judges, as well as JLS and her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

Well, fans of Britney are over the moon with Jamie Lynn's early removal -- one person online said, "She thought people were gonna vote for her? Babe... everyone literally hates you." Another said Jamie Lynn lacks "half the talent your sister ever had."

It's gettin' pretty brutal on X, where comments include ... she was "destined to lose" and "karma is a bitch."

When Alan reacted to getting kicked off the show by simply tweeting, "Damn" ... Britney fans flocked to his post, too ... but some showed support, with a side diss on Jamie Lynn, of course -- "Justice for Alan! You deserve an amazing partner next season!"

In case ya forgot, social media had much of the same noise last week when 'DWTS' debuted, and Alan was catching heat just for being paired with her.