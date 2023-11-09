Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Denies Trashing Daughter's Journals and Dolls

Lynne Spears I Didn't Trash Brit's Journals & Dolls ... Here's the Proof!!!

11/9/2023 2:02 PM PT
Alamy Composite

Britney Spears' mother says she in no way demolished her daughter's journals or antique dolls ... something Britney accused her family of doing in her memoir.

Lynne Spears defended herself Thursday on Instagram, shooting down Britney's claim -- showing what she says are current pics of Brit's old journals and Madame Alexander dolls. Lynne says, "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!"

Lynne Spears instagram doll post

She says she knows how important they are to her daughter, adding, "They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to."

Lynn Spears and Britney Spears
Getty

Britney wrote in "The Woman in Me" about storing some of her personal belongings at Lynne's place in 2019, while she was at a mental health facility -- including the dolls and journals.

Lynne Spears instagram doll post

In the book she says, while visiting her parents during COVID she discovered her doll collection and years' worth of writing were trashed -- but according to Lynne, at least that part of the book is a fabrication.

