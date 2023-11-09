Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Denies Trashing Daughter's Journals and Dolls

Britney Spears' mother says she in no way demolished her daughter's journals or antique dolls ... something Britney accused her family of doing in her memoir.

Lynne Spears defended herself Thursday on Instagram, shooting down Britney's claim -- showing what she says are current pics of Brit's old journals and Madame Alexander dolls. Lynne says, "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!"

She says she knows how important they are to her daughter, adding, "They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to."

Britney wrote in "The Woman in Me" about storing some of her personal belongings at Lynne's place in 2019, while she was at a mental health facility -- including the dolls and journals.