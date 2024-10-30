Britney Spears Used to Sleep Outside After Fights With Ex in Turks & Caicos

Britney Spears is sharing some of the more "Toxic" details from a past relationship ... admitting she used to sleep outside after spatting with one ex in Turks and Caicos.

The pop star posted on Instagram Monday from her latest visit to the island paradise, noting her previous getaways there had been less than ideal.

As Britney put it ... she and an unnamed ex vacationed in Turks and Caicos a number of times, but rarely found rest and relaxation. According to the singer, she and her former flame would always fight while on vacation ... prompting the couple to sleep apart.

She added ... "Not one time did I sleep in bed with him!!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside."

However, the memories aren't all negative for Britney, who admits she did "like the sound of the fountain outside" ... noting she considered sleeping outside again in Turks and Caicos -- but on her terms.

She continued ... "I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot!!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight."

Britney made it clear she's enjoying her solo getaway far more this time around ... uploading a video of herself dancing in black lingerie alongside her relationship confession.

Britney's love life has raised a number of eyebrows in the last year ... with the chart-topper splitting from her husband Sam Asghari in August 2023, settling the divorce earlier this year. She moved on to former housekeeper Paul Soliz, who she allegedly got into a fight with at the Chateau Marmont in May.

Britney declared herself single in July ... going on to "marry herself" in a bizarre social media post last week.

She was also previously married to Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007, and was briefly married to Jason Alexander -- before that was annulled in 2004.