Britney Spears' On-And-Off-Again Boyfriend Paul Soliz's Wife Files for Divorce

Britney Spears' on-and-off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz is now going through a divorce ... because his wife just pulled the plug on their marriage.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Paul's wife Nicole Mancilla beelined it to court Wednesday and filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage.

Nicole is going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split ... and she lists June 29, 2023 as the date of separation.

Paul and Nicole have four minor children together ... and she's seeking legal and physical custody of the kids, though she's open to Paul getting visitation.

Nicole is also seeking spousal support ... and she checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award support to Paul.

Play video content TMZ.com

The estranged couple tied the knot way back in March 2015 ... when Britney was still under her conservatorship.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney took Paul's kiddos to a trampoline park back in August, only a few weeks after she declared herself "single as f***" on IG.

Play video content TMZ.com