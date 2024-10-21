Britney Spears Declares She's Married Herself In Bizarre IG Post
Britney Spears Oops, I Married Again ... But Myself This Time!!!👰
Britney Spears is flipping the script and putting herself first after a few marriage misfires ... dropping a bizarre post where she revealed she actually married herself -- and proudly called it one of her best decisions ever.
In classic Britney style, she shared one of her signature disjointed clips Sunday, rocking a white lace slip dress and veil for full bridal vibes, spilling the tea in the caption that her fairytale "I do" to herself actually went down a little while back.
Britney wrote, "The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!"
The post, set to Sting's "Fields of Gold," was actually a throwback to December 2022, back when Britney was just 6 months into her marriage with Sam Asghari and everything seemed rosy.
So, it’s a bit of a mystery why she was playing bridal dress-up then ... and when she actually decided to take the plunge and supposedly marry herself.
Fast-forward a few months from that OG post, and things took a turn -- Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, with the split officially wrapped up by May this year.
This was her second marriage ... after her union to childhood buddy Jason Alexander, and her notorious tie with Kevin Federline. And it looks like her latest chaotic romance with Paul Soliz didn’t exactly last long either.