Britney Spears Declares She's Married Herself In Bizarre IG Post

Play video content

Britney Spears is flipping the script and putting herself first after a few marriage misfires ... dropping a bizarre post where she revealed she actually married herself -- and proudly called it one of her best decisions ever.

In classic Britney style, she shared one of her signature disjointed clips Sunday, rocking a white lace slip dress and veil for full bridal vibes, spilling the tea in the caption that her fairytale "I do" to herself actually went down a little while back.

Britney wrote, "The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!"

The post, set to Sting's "Fields of Gold," was actually a throwback to December 2022, back when Britney was just 6 months into her marriage with Sam Asghari and everything seemed rosy.

So, it’s a bit of a mystery why she was playing bridal dress-up then ... and when she actually decided to take the plunge and supposedly marry herself.

Fast-forward a few months from that OG post, and things took a turn -- Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, with the split officially wrapped up by May this year.