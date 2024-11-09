Sam Asghari Hangs Out with Realtor, Two Months After Dog Park Date

Sam Asghari's living the single life ... working up a sweat alongside a friend of his -- and, looking like he's totally moved on from Britney Spears.

The actor was spotted in L.A. this week ... ripped in a black tank top and matching shorts -- flashing a winning smile as photogs snapped pics of him.

Next to him ... real estate agent Brooke Irvine of Compass -- yoga pants and sports bra on with a sweater wrapped around her shoulders.

There's no PDA between the two here -- and, she could just be helping Sam find a new place to live ... but, even them walking in proximity will almost certainly kick up rumors about the nature of their relationship.

Of course, we obtained video of Asghari enjoying an aftenoon with a blonde woman -- hanging out in a West Hollywood dog park and playfully smacking her butt back in September ... though we couldn't see her face.

We're not saying this was Irvine necessarily ... but, it seems Sam's filling his afternoons with hours of hanging out with blondes.

As for Sam's ex-wife, Britney ... she recently opened up about her trips to Turks & Caicos -- many of which she says ended up with her sleeping outside after she fought with one of her exes.