Britney Spears Hangs With Ex Paul Soliz Despite Announcing Single Status

Britney Spears might be doing a classic relationship backslide ... 'cause she's hanging out with her ex Paul Soliz -- just weeks after saying she's washing her hands of the guy.

The pop star hit up the world-famous SoHo House in Malibu Tuesday, where she appeared to enjoy an outing with Paul and his family. She attempted to keep a low profile, as she wore an oversized sunhat and sunglasses for the visit ... but stood out like a sore thumb.

Paul and Britney kept their distance outside the celebrity hotspot ... sticking to opposite sides of the sidewalk. In fact, no sign of PDA was seen between the on-again, off-again couple -- so technically, this could well just be a friendly outing.

Britney and Paul were also photographed driving in a black SUV together ... clearly telegraphing that they're, at the very least, comfortable being in one another's presence.

The two of them have had a rocky road in their relationship thus far. TMZ broke the story ... Britney and her boo had a huge fight at the Chateau Marmont this spring -- which almost resulted in Brit getting carted away in an ambulance.

BS danced around confirming the relationship drama ... and instead claimed she injured her foot, nothing more. However, by June, Britney was acting pretty single ... as she enjoyed a Vegas trip with her brother Bryan and ex-fiancé Jason Trawick.

Britney made her single status public at the start of July, when she put Paul on blast for reveling in the attention from photogs.

