Sam Asghari Wears Matching Outfits With Rumored Girlfriend, Shopping For Furniture

Britney Spears' ex husband Sam Asghari looks like he's taking the next step with his rumored girlfriend ... because he's wearing a matching outfit with his potential new lady.

TMZ obtained a photo of Sam shopping for home furnishings with Brooke Irvine ... the Compass realtor who the fitness trainer-turned-actor has been spending a lot of time with recently.

As you can see, Sam and Brooke are keeping it casual in matching hoodies and sweatpants ... as they browse the aisles of a HomeGoods.

We're told the shopping date went down Tuesday night in West Los Angeles ... marking the third time this week we've seen Sam and Brooke out in public together.

Folks who were there say Sam and Brooke were picking out furniture in the back of the store ... looking at large mirrors and other furnishings.

We're told they seemed to be in good spirits and were even holding hands as they made their way around the store.

While Sam and Brooke have yet to comment on their relationship status, they're looking more and more like a potential couple ... we saw them out shopping on Melrose earlier this week, when they engaged in some PDA.

Before that, we saw Brooke and Sam working up a sweat together in Los Angeles.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sam was also spotted at the West Hollywood dog park earlier this year with a mystery blonde, though it's unclear if that was Brooke in the footage.