Sam Asghari Can't Talk About Britney Spears on 'The Traitors' At All

Sam Asghari's status as Britney Spears' most recent ex-husband is not something he can bank on to keep him relevant on his new job -- instead, he's gonna have to shine solo for "The Traitors."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... while he's shooting Peacock's hit competition series, Sam's pretty much got a gag order when it comes to Britney -- he's not allowed to say anything negative, or even positive, about her.

Our sources say it's clear Britney doesn't want a peep out of Sam about her, period.

As we reported, Sam will be competing with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval, "Survivor" star Rob "Boston Rob" Marino and pro wrestler Nikki Garcia, to name a few.

TBH, it would be a shocking flip for Sam to publicly trash his ex-wife, especially because he hasn't done it at all up to this point, even though they went through a highly publicized divorce, which they finalized last month.

Whenever he has spoken about her it's been nothing but kind words -- like he did last fall when we asked him about her memoir, "The Woman in Me."

Looks like Sam's eager to move on, making that clear by documenting a recent shirtless hike on IG -- nothing like a little thirst trapping when you're making a name for yourself.

Use what ya got!