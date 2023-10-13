Sam Asghari Not Dating, Excited For Britney Spears' New Book

Play video content TMZ.com

Sam Asghari says he's got no worries over Britney Spears' memoir, and he knows because he's already read it.

We got Sam out in Bev Hills Thursday, and despite their acrimonious split, he has nothing but kind words for Britney and her soon-to-be-released memoir. He says he's extremely proud of her.

Sam apparently is spared Britney's slings and arrows, because he says he's excited for the book's release. Given their explosive relationship, it's kind of surprising.

Now as for dating, Sam says that's not happening now. His life is all about acting and stunt training.

As we reported, Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August after 14 months of marriage --sources told us Sam believed she cheated on him with a staffer at her home ... and alleged footage showed them in a compromising position together.

We were told all communication was cut off between them since the divorce, but the way he's talking, it sounds like things may have smoothed over.

One caveat ... even if Sam read the book, he may not have seen the final version. We're told Britney made some changes after they split.