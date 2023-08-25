Britney Spears Challenges Haters on Instagram Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears has a message for anyone trying to mess with her ... and it ain't nice.

The pop star posted the short and not-so-sweet statement on Instagram Thursday, "F**k with me ... I dare you." It was accompanied by a middle finger emoji and a sexy throwback photo of Brit dressed all in black.

It's not clear if Brit was directing her rage to anyone in particular ... but she certainly got her point across amid her divorce to husband of 14 months Sam Asghari.

Brit also posted a re-edited video clip of herself wearing lingerie and twirling to dance music, which was originally published on IG before Sam filed for divorce over a week ago, citing irreconcilable differences.

As we reported ... the estranged couple have a prenup that precludes Britney from giving Sam a penny of the fortune she has amassed in the music industry.