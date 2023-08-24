Britney Spears Shelling Out $10K a Month for Sam Asghari's New Apartment

Sam Asghari packed up his belongings and left Britney Spears, but that doesn't mean he has to foot his own bill for his new living quarters -- Britney's the one picking up the tab, TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the estranged pair tell us Britney's paying $10,000 a month for Sam's new pad in one of the most high-end apartment buildings in Los Angeles.

We're told $10k is the cost of a standard unit in the high-rise, but Sam was able to work out a deal for a better apartment at the base price.

Sam and Britney had an acrimonious breakup, so on the surface it seems surprising she'd foot the bill for his living quarters. But our sources say Britney's handlers thought it wise to make the gesture. As we reported, Sam's lawyer is making sounds he will challenge the prenup, and it will almost certainly end with Britney writing a check to Sam. Sources say the amount will be several hundreds of thousands of dollars in the end.

Our sources say Britney and Sam still aren't talking ... though as we first reported, they've at least come to an agreement on their dogs. Sam gets the Doberman, Porsha, and Britney gets their remaining 4 dogs -- including the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, and new puppy, Snow.

Britney's system of support continues to dwindle, with only her attorney, Mat Rosengart, and manager, Cade Hudson, remaining ... but sources tell us she's recently expressed a desire to mend things with her dad, Jamie Spears.