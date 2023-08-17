Britney Spears Has Lost Her Support System After Sam Asghari Divorce, Family Worried

Britney Spears isn't just losing her husband in the wake of Sam Asghari filing for divorce, she's also losing her strongest supporter ... and there's no family around her to pick up the pieces.

Sources close to Britney tell us ... Sam is fully out of her life. He had moved into his own place before he filed for divorce Wednesday.

Britney is again estranged from her entire family. As we reported, her mother, Lynne, visited in May and it looked like the 2 had patched things up. But sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, that relationship has soured again, and they are once again not on speaking terms.

She's not speaking with her siblings or her dad, and we're told there are no friends around to support her. Her children have moved to Hawaii, without saying goodbye. She hasn't spoken to them in a long, long time.

As one source put it, "She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff." We're told her mom and other family members are very worried.

As you know, her conservatorship had doctors, specialists and a team to make sure her day-to-day ran smoothly ... that's all gone now. She's alone in her house.

It's unclear who will step up and help Britney, as we're told she just isn't capable of handling things on her own, but it will need to happen soon.

As for her book -- set to drop in October -- Britney signed off on the final copy a few weeks ago, and it's still set to release ... but obviously, won't include the split drama.

TMZ broke the story, Britney and Sam split after just 14 months of marriage, and he filed divorce docs just hours after we published. Sources tell us Sam moved out last week after a blowout fight where he accused Britney of cheating -- though we don't know the validity of those accusations.

