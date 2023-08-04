Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Followed Alleged Stalking Victim To Gym Parking Lot

The stalking arrest for Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, came after he allegedly texted, called, and followed a woman multiple times at the gym ... and then showed up at her house.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a woman says Jason followed her to the parking lot of a Life Time Fitness in Franklin, TN on June 17. She says she told him to leave her alone, but instead stated he sent her tons of texts and called her multiple times.

She says he allegedly drove past her house, turned around, and drove past again the day after the parking lot confrontation ... and even claims he approached her at the pool of the gym while she was with her child.

TMZ broke the story, Jason was booked Wednesday morning for the alleged series of incidents and is being held on a $50k bond.

