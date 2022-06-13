Britney Spears Issued 3 Year Restraining Order Against Wedding Crasher Ex-Husband

Britney Spears' ex, Jason Alexander, cannot contact or bother the singer in any capacity for at least the next 3 years, a judge just issued a restraining order against Britney's ex-husband ... and also hit him with a felony stalking charge.

Alexander pled not guilty at his arraignment Monday on charges stemming from last week's wild incident -- in which he filmed himself sneaking onto the Ventura-area compound where she was set to get hitched ... only to be detained following a scuffle with security/law enforcement.

The judge also added a felony stalking charge to Alexander's case and set his bail at $100,000 ... and he'll have to surrender any firearms he may have in his possession.

Play video content 6/9/22

As we reported, cops say JA was armed with a knife during the episode, and an emergency protective order was issued on Britney's behalf -- ordering him to steer clear of her and Sam.

He was booked for trespassing, vandalism and battery, for which he could possibly enter a plea Monday. And, he still has another case against him from Northern California ... where he's alleged to have committed grand theft.

In that case ... a woman claims he jacked a pricey bracelet of hers while crashing at her pad in 2015, listed as being worth $2,000. The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Alexander's arrest shortly thereafter in 2016 -- but he's dodged it thus far, it seems.