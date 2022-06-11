Britney Spears' 'Fairytale' Wedding, Behind the Scenes Video Montage

Behind the Scenes at Our Wedding!!!

Britney Spears is celebrating a bunch of "fairytale" moments from her wedding day -- including her own horse-drawn, Disney princess arrival to marry Sam Asghari.

Turns out Brit made quite the entrance Thursday night in a carriage covered in flowers ... before meeting Sam at the altar.

This video takes fans behind the scenes of some of Brit and Sam's fashion planning with Versace, shows them saying their vows ... and posing for a bunch of pics after the nuptials.

While most brides might wait for a wine night with friends to screen their wedding videos -- Brit decided to share at least some of hers with fans, and you can tell she's still over the moon about how it all came together.

She captioned her post, "Fairytales are real."

BTW, the soundtrack on her vid ... "Can't Help Falling in Love" ... is what was playing when she walked down the aisle -- and the video includes Versace sketches of the bride and groom in the gown and tux they wore for their big day.

Britney admitted she'd gotten super nervous about the event -- although she didn't mention anything about her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, showing up uninvited to her house -- but clearly, that didn't help her nerves.