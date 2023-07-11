Britney Spears Memoir 'The Woman In Me' to Be Released in October

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Memoir Sets Release Date in October

7/11/2023 8:52 AM PT
Britney Spears is telling her story in her own words -- and this time it's not going to come via a social media rant -- she's finished her book, and it's due out this fall.

Britney's memoir, titled "The Woman In Me," is set to be released Oct 24 ... and she's already taking pre-orders for the highly-anticipated tell-all.

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books, which is hailing Britney's memoir as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

The cover features a black and white photograph of a topless Britney ... folding her arms to cover her breasts.

We've also learned Britney's memoir was the reason she was in Las Vegas earlier this month ... she went to Sin City to celebrate finishing the project, but it all got derailed by the Victor Wembanyama slapping incident.

Nonetheless, she still stuck around for dinner at Catch to enjoy her latest accomplishment ... as much as she could.

