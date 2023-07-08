Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Gets Pauly Shore's Table at Catch After Victor Wembanyama Slap

7/8/2023 1:00 AM PT
britney spears Pauly Shore victor
TMZ/Getty Composite

Britney Spears wasn't the only one inconvenienced during the Victor Wembanyama slap saga in Sin City, because Pauly Shore lost his table at Catch ... and this one really hurts.

Folks who were dining at Catch at the same time as Britney, Wemby and Pauly tell TMZ … after the slapping incident, Britney went to dinner inside the fancy restaurant and her party was seated ... at the same booth where they had seated Pauly.

Pauly Shore britney spears
TMZ.com

Turns out Pauly had just gotten seated, he got up to use the restroom, and when he came back, Britney and her group were at his table, where he had left his phone, glasses and fanny pack.

Britney's security, we're told, initially stopped Pauly from getting back to the table ... but they eventually let him through.

Britney Spears 'In Shock,' Angry After Slap
Launch Gallery
After The Slap Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

We're told Paul greeted Britney and they both kind of laughed off the seating situation, and her manager, Cade Hudson, handed over Pauly's things.

Ultimately, we're told Pauly got seated at a different table ... it's unclear if this was just a mix-up or if Catch deliberately bumped Pauly for Britney.

SLAP HAPPY
TMZ.com

As we first reported ... video shows Britney approaching Victor on their way into Catch and getting slapped by his security, and eyewitnesses say Britney was in shock and angry during dinner.

Victor Wembanyama On The Court
Launch Gallery
Victor Wembanyama On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Cops investigated the slapping incident and decided against pursuing criminal charges against Wemby's security.

No word if Pauly's planning to incorporate this into his next stand-up routine.

