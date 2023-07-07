Britney Spears Slap Video Shows She Tapped Victor Wembanyama, Didn't Grab Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Britney Spears and NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama have critically different accounts of what went down before his security guard slapped her, and video of the incident, obtained by TMZ, supports Britney's version.

Check out the video ... you hear Britney approach Victor outside Catch restaurant in Vegas Wednesday night, screaming in a British accent, "Sir, Sir!"

Britney reaches up and taps Victor on his left shoulder. This is important because Victor described Britney "grabbing" him. The video does not support that claim.

You then see Victor's security slap her hand and either his hand struck her face or he made contact with her hand and the force of impact caused her hand to hit her face.

Either way, you hear the slap. As the police said, it does not appear he struck her intentionally ... it was more him swatting her hand away.

Britney's glasses flew off, but she did not fall as she indicated.

After the slap, you hear Britney clearly upset, screaming, still in a British accent, "That's America for you. F*** you all!"

Britney and friends went to dinner after the incident ... where a witness tells us she seemed super pissed.