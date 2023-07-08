Victor Wembanyama Gets Asked If He'll Apologize to Britney Spears

Play video content TMZSports.com

Victor Wembanyama was asked point blank this weekend if he has any plans to apologize to Britney Spears after one of his bodyguards swatted at her -- and his response is telling.

The young basketball phenom was making the rounds in Vegas Saturday for NBA Con, and it looks like Wemby stopped off at a local gym to say what's up to some young hoopers/adoring fans ... who were absolutely mobbing the guy on his way out of there.

Check out this footage -- obtained by TMZ -- and you'll see what we mean. There's kids all over place following him as he proceeds to an exit ... and they're vying for autographs.

Interestingly, this is actually a similar vibe to the scene he found himself earlier in the week when Britney attempted to get his attention ... and it also looks like he's rolling with the same security detail -- including, perhaps, the exact gentleman who made contact with BS.

Play video content TMZ.com

The difference here, it seems, is that Wemby and his crew are a lot more relaxed this time around ... even though you could argue this is more hectic of an environment than when Britney rolled up on him. Watch his bodyguard -- a lot less handsy, but ever watchful.

Then, comes the huge question from someone in the crowd ... who asks Wemby straight up if he wants to say sorry to Britney over what happened -- something she's asked for herself.

There's been different accounts as to whether the security guard in question made amends afterward -- we've heard he did actually come over to apologize to her, but a statement she released suggests otherwise ... as she appears to want more from Wemby and the Spurs.

In any case ... the guy doesn't answer the question here, and simply keeps on going. Assuming he heard it -- frankly, who couldn't have at that volume -- ya gotta figure this means he ain't planning to say more than what he's already said on the matter.

Play video content Nate Ryan/ KENS5

Even when he addressed it with the media, VW didn't seem to show much remorse over the incident -- saying he was pretty unaware of what was going on until after the fact. What he did say, which other video we've obtained contradicts, is that he was grabbed from behind.