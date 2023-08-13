Britney Spears Pole Dances in Skimpy Bikini for New Instagram Video

Britney Spears has a new stage to dance on, and a new prop too ... just take a look at her latest IG video, and you'll see what we mean.

The singer threw up a new clip of herself on the 'Gram, and it shows Brit rocking a skimpy bikini and strutting her stuff on a little black platform ... with none other than a stripper pole attached in the middle and shooting upright. Looks like there's a brand too ... "X-Pole."

BS' video has Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" track playing as the main audio -- a pretty good stripper song, no doubt -- and she's up there jerking around from head to toe ... full throttle.

Britney wrote, "Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it." We gotta say, if this is indeed her inaugural pole sesh ... she seems to already have a knack for it.

On its face, this is just more of the same from Britney -- especially these days, where she's dancing around her house and busting out the moves (oftentimes revealing a lot of skin). The difference here, of course, is that she's incorporating some new toys into the routine.

Of course, there's another way to look at this ... and that would be a cringe one.

Remember, Britney's sons -- Jayden and Sean -- hightailed out of Cali recently to move to Hawaii with their dad ... this after publicly bashing their mom and her social media antics.