Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Agree to Split Up Their Dogs in Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared 5 dogs between the two of them, and have already come to an agreement on who gets each pup ... TMZ has learned.

Sam was spotted walking the couple's Doberman, Porsha, Monday -- the same dog he bought as protection for Britney a couple years ago. We've learned Sam now has Porsha full-time, and got her back last week in an arrangement with Britney.

While she might be without Porsha, we're told Britney gets to keep 4 of her 4-legged friends as her own. She's got her Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, her Yorkie, Hannah, and 2 other smaller dogs.

Play video content @britneyspears / Instagram

We're told both Sam and Britney are happy with the agreement on how the dogs were split.

As we first reported, Britney's pushed almost her entire support system -- including her family -- away in the past few months -- and is really only left with her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.