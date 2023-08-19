Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Not Talking, Lawyers Handling All Communication

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward.

Sources connected to the estranged pair tell us ... things got really nasty when Sam left their home, and the two haven't spoken since.

From here on out, we're told all communication, negotiations and any other business to be handled between the two will be done by their legal teams.

While totally shutting down communication might seem improbable, it's important to note the two never had kids -- so there's no need to communicate about child care, schedules, or even FaceTime calls between parents and kiddos -- making it easier to avoid talking.

US Weekly was first to report they've stopped communication.

TMZ broke the story ... Sam moved out after he believed Britney was cheating with a staffer at their home. At this time, we're told the relationship between Sam and Britney is so bad that people around them believe it's possible they may never talk again.

We were also the first to tell you there's a growing concern for Britney's well-being, as Sam was her main support system, and she's totally iced out the rest of her family.

Sam posted a statement on the divorce Thursday, writing in part, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together." He's also taking a lot of heat for mentioning, "S*** happens" in his statement ... as many feel he showed a lack of sincerity in how things ended with Britney.

