Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Divorce with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has broken his silence on his split with Britney Spears, almost exactly 24 hours after he filed divorce docs against the pop star.

Sam posted a message to Instagram Thursday, writing, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

He continues, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

While his message is of love, we know the final weeks of the pair's relationship were anything but smooth ... Sam moved out after a blowup fight where he accused her of cheating. Sources close to the couple tell us he suspected she was having an affair with a worker at her home.

Not only that, Sam's told those close to him Britney has attacked him in his sleep. We got photos of him out back in January sporting a black eye and an apparent bite mark on his arm right around the time he said he was attacked.