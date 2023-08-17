Britney Spears Goes On Social Media After Sam Asghari's Divorce Filing, No Talk of Split

Britney Spears is taking to social media, immediately on the heels of Sam Asghari filing for divorce ... but oddly enough, she's making no mention of their split.

The singer shared a pic Wednesday night of herself riding a horse, something she posted very shortly after the news of Sam's divorce filing -- but her caption's focusing entirely on the fact she wants to buy a horse for herself.

Of course, her silence on the divorce can't be an accident ... some fans think she's intentionally taking an unbothered approach to the whole thing.

BTW, the equestrian pic is still kinda relevant to the split -- it's from a trip she took with Sam last month, maybe their last together.

TMZ broke the story, Sam called it quits with Britney after getting into a "nuclear" argument about her allegedly cheating on him ... although it's unclear if that rumor was legit.