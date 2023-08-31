Sam Asghari Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line, Dodges Britney Spears Questions

Play video content BACKGRID

Sam Asghari picked up a sign and joined striking Hollywood on the picket line ... saying he's there to support his fellow actors, and not to talk about his divorce with Britney Spears.

A SAG-AFTRA member, Sam was at the front of the line marching up to Disney Studios in Burbank when a photog asked him how he was holding up in the wake of filing for divorce.

Sam told the camera guy he wasn't there to discuss his personal life, but rather to raise awareness for the strike in hopes of getting everything resolved sooner than later.

TMZ broke the story ... Sam's planning to continue with acting gigs once the strike is resolved, and in the meantime, Britney is footing the bill for his swanky digs.

He says the strike's affecting him as much as any other actor, cleverly joking about having the same amount of roles right now as Leonardo DiCaprio.

So, maybe there's a comedy out there for Sam when the dust settles?!?

In all seriousness, Sam says the lack of jobs and money is the whole point of the strike ... and he's hoping there's a deal soon so Hollywood can get back to making art and inspiring folks.