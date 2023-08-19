Sam Asghari Seeks Help Hiding From Paparazzi Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari knows he's going to be under the spotlight as his divorce from Britney Spears plays out ... so now he's playfully asking folks for help hiding from photogs.

Britney's estranged husband just posted a hilarious poll on his Instagram story ... asking fans to vote on one of three disguises he can use to throw the paparazzi off his scent.

Sam's choices include glasses with a gray mustache and gray hair, aviator sunglasses with curly brown hair, or a very Gen-Z TikTok haircut.

It's all in good fun ... Sam's still pretty recognizable in any of the three disguises, and the paparazzi are not easily fooled. Unless Sam's going all Richard Simmons.

Remember .. Sam filed for divorce this week after getting into a blowout fight with Britney over allegations she physically abused him and cheated.

Britney broke her silence on the split the night before Sam's paparazzi disguise poll, saying she's a "little shocked" by the divorce, though she suggests their marriage wasn't working and admits she "couldn't take the pain anymore honestly."

