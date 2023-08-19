Britney Spears Says She’s 'A Little Shocked' About Divorce From Sam Asghari

Play video content

Britney Spears is opening up about her divorce to Sam Asghari, saying she’s a “little shocked” ... while admitting “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.”

The pop star posted a lengthy statement with a homemade dance video on Instagram Friday night, but she never explained why from her perspective her 6-year relationship and 14-month marriage ended with Sam, although saying she "couldn't take the pain anymore" suggests the marriage wasn't working for her either.

Still, Britney offered a window into how she's coped with everything, stating she’s been “playing it strong for way too long” and her so-called “perfect” posts on IG mask her true reality behind the scenes, noting, “I think we all know that.”

She also said she wished she could show her “emotions and tears” on how she really feels, but she always hides her weaknesses.

Britney then made cryptic references to being her dad’s strong soldier, getting fixed by doctors, needing her family most and receiving unconditional love — but “not under conditions.”

Britney wrapped it up by saying she will be strong and, as things stand now, she’s “pretty damn good.”

Play video content

As we reported, Sam filed for divorce this week after getting into a blowout fight with Britney over allegations she cheated on him and physically abused him.

The two signed a prenup allowing Britney not to turn over a cent of her fortune to Sam … but our sources say that could change.