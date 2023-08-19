Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Worried About Britney Spears Post-Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman says he's concerned about Britney Spears as her marriage with Sam Asghari comes to an end ... and he thinks something like a conservatorship could help.

We got Shawn at LAX, where he opened up about his concerns for a fellow artist, saying it's clear to him she's been in need of assistance for some time -- but it's more crucial now that she's going to be on her own.

He harkened back to the end of Britney's conservatorship -- which shut down in November 2021 -- with her dad, Jamie, getting bashed by the fan-fueled "Free Britney" movement ... but in Shawn's eyes, a conservatorship might be what she really needs.

Shawn acknowledges Brit's fans do love her, but adds, that's not enough to help her through mental illness -- he says that's where her family could be essential. Unfortunately, we know she currently has no relationship with her mother, father or siblings.

As we reported ... Sam beelined to court Wednesday to file for divorce ... and we learned he believes she was cheating on him with a staff member in their home. Sources told us Sam claims there's a video of Britney and the staffer in a compromising position.