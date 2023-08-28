Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sam Asghari Focused On Next Acting Gig Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari Here's My Next Act Post Britney

8/28/2023 1:00 AM PT
sam asghari
TMZ/Getty Composite

Sam Asghari has his sights set on his acting career in the midst of his divorce from Britney Spears ... and we're told his family's been a pretty big priority, too, in recent weeks.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Sam, who's a SAG-AFTRA member, is planning on continuing with acting gigs when the actors' strike comes to an end. In addition to playing characters, we're told he's interested in hosting gigs.

Sam Asghari Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sam's Shredded Shots Launch Gallery

We're told he wasn't in the middle of any projects before the strike, and obviously has nothing in the pipeline as Hollywood remains shut down, but that's where his head's at.

BTW, Sam's got no plans to get back into the personal training game -- something he'd been doing at L.A.'s Royal Personal Training when he and Britney started dating.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery

Apart from work, sources say Sam's been focused on spending time with his family ... mainly taking care of his mom in L.A. She came home from the hospital a few weeks ago and needs the help. She was injured in an accident but is on the mend.

Sam filed for divorce from Brit last week after getting into a massive fight over claims she cheated on him.

8/19/23
SINGLE AND READY TO BE LICKED

There's been a lot going on since the relationship was called off -- they've cut off communications, and agreed on custody of their 5 dogs ... but the big, unsettled issue is whether Sam will challenge their prenup.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later