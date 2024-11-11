Sam Asghari Gets Handsy With Rumored GF During PDA-Filled Outing

Oops, I'm Out With the Blonde Again

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is not that innocent ... grabbing a handful of his potential new lady's behind while out and about in Los Angeles.

Check it out ... the fitness trainer-turned-actor is seen doing a bit of shopping on Melrose Ave with Brooke Irvine ... the realtor who Sam has been spending quite a bit of time with lately.

While neither Sam nor Brooke have commented on the status of their relationship, it appears the twosome are very much an item ... with Brit's former flame exhibiting some eyebrow-raising PDA.

Sam, who is dressed in a black tank top, blue shorts and a baseball cap, noticeably places his hand on Brooke's rump while the real estate expert bends over to examine some clothing items.

Brooke, wearing an itty-bitty workout ensemble for the shopping date, does not seem to mind Sam's gesture.

The upcoming "Traitors" star then leaves his hand on her bottom for a number of seconds ... before checking out a couple pieces for himself.

Sam and Brooke later leave the shop together, smiling wide as they pull off in the model's Mercedes G Wagon.

It's unclear if Sam and Brooke are officially an item ... but it is obvious he's fully moved on from his divorce from Britney, who he separated from in July 2023.