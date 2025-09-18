Who Is Sam Asghari's Girlfriend Brooke Irvine?

Sam Asghari's marriage to Britney Spears did not end up lasting forever, as they separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce the following year.

The actor eventually moved on, and he debuted his post-divorce relationship with Brooke Irvine the year after his marriage ended.

We're going to take a look into the background of Sam's partner and see what he's had to say about their romance.

She Works as a Real Estate Agent

Brooke's carved out a space for herself in the real estate world since 2023, when she began working as an agent, according to her LinkedIn account.

She specializes in properties located on the Westside of Los Angeles, focusing on glitzy neighborhoods like Brentwood and Bel-Air.

In addition to her work in the real estate world, she was also an investor in Efoil Delta, an efoil -- basically an electric surfboard -- company based in Discovery Bay, California.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning she was a competitive cheerleader for several years, winning the All-Star World Championships in 2017 and 2018 with the California Allstars Black Ops.

She's Dated Sam Since 2024

Brooke and Sam were first linked back in November 2024, when she accompanied him to a benefit event in Las Vegas.

We should add the actor spoke to People about adjusting to the end of his marriage with Spears at the time, and he stated he'd been trying to "keep it positive" ... hey, getting back out there's usually a good thing!

The pair revealed their relationship to the public in January 2025, when they made their relationship Instagram official.

Brooke's since made appearances in photos shared on Asghari's Instagram account over the length of their relationship.

Sam's Says His Relationship With Brooke Is Based on Love

Sam and Brooke made their red carpet debut as a couple during a trip to a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in April 2025, according to People.

The actor later spoke about his romance with Irvine in a conversation with Us Weekly and said his relationship was "all about love."

Sam made sure to add his relationship with Irvine wasn't "about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood."