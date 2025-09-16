Who Is Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?

Mike Wolfe's made a career out of picking antiques from around the country on his program "American Pickers" ... and we're thinking he picked a good partner when he started dating Leticia Cline!

Wolfe and his girlfriend have been through plenty of good times together ... although they had to deal with a pretty serious situation when they were both injured in a serious accident.

We're going to check out what Cline had been up to before she began dating the television personality ... and see how Mike's been there for her period of recovery.

Leticia's Worn Plenty of Hats in Her Professional Life

Cline's got a pretty stacked resume, as she's held numerous roles over the course of her professional life, which commenced after she earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Kentucky in 2000, according to her LinkedIn.

She's worked as a journalist and interviewer, raced for Harley-Davidson, held positions in public relations and marketing, and she helped operate both a community motorcycle garage and a bar ... the list really goes on and on.

She's also moonlighted as a model, and she appeared in publications like Playboy and Maxim over the course of her career in fashion.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning she once appeared on Howard Stern's radio show and rode a vibrator completely in the nude.

She Became a Grandmother at 46

Leticia's a mom of one, raising a son named Caleb, who turned 18 in 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

And get this -- it was revealed she'll be a grandmother ... her son shared an Instagram post announcing his girlfriend's pregnancy in March 2025. Caleb revealed they're having a girl.

Given Leticia wrote she'd always be willing to "support" her son in a post for his 18th birthday ... we're thinking she's going to be pretty excited to help him through the early stages of fatherhood.

Leticia Began Dating Mike in 2021

We revealed Mike and Leticia started dating back in 2021, first spotted in April, and we were told they'd been seeing each other for a while.

Mike's relationship with his now-girlfriend kicked off right after his former wife Jodi -- with whom he shares a daughter named Charlie -- filed for divorce in November 2020 after almost 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

Our sources told us Leticia had grown close to Mike real fast, as she'd accompanied him on several "American Pickers" shoots by the time we shared the news about their romance.

They've since been pretty open about their relationship, and Leticia's popped up in a few of Mike's Instagram posts from over the past few years.

Mike Remained by Her Side After She Was Hospitalized

Mike and Leticia were hospitalized in September 2025 after they were involved in a car accident in Columbia, Tennessee.

Mike received treatment for a broken nose, injured knee, and facial lacerations, which ended up requiring stitches. He was eventually discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Leticia, however, was airlifted to a hospital, suffering much more serious injuries, including a partially collapsed lung and numerous broken bones. She's set to undergo numerous surgeries, although she's expected to make a full recovery.