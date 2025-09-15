'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's GF to Have Multiple Surgeries After Crash

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe may be on the mend after a scary car crash ... but his girlfriend, Leticia, has a long road to recovery, according to Wolfe's reps.

Spokespeople for the reality star tell TMZ ... Mike has been released from the hospital, as he wasn't seriously injured during this weekend's crash -- only sustaining some bruising.

Leticia wasn't as fortunate, with reps telling us Mike's GF is set to have multiple surgeries next week after breaking her jaw, ribs, and sternum in the collision. She's also suffered a collapsed lung and has a lot of swelling in her spine.

We're told Leticia's doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down before putting her under the knife ... which is why the surgery isn't scheduled until next week. She is expected to make a full recovery, however.

This update comes shortly after Mike first shared word about their accident, posting on Instagram that he and Leticia were involved in a wreck in Columbia, TN on Friday.

He continued ... "By the grace of God, we're both safe and okay. We are both receiving excellent care ... Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love and prayers. God bless."

Leticia shared her own social media update following the crash, documenting herself working from her hospital bed, with Mike staying vigilant by her side during the whole ordeal.

She confirmed her mouth will be wired shut amid her recovery ... before posting photos of their beat-up vintage car.