History Channel Honors Late 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz With TV Marathon
'American Pickers' Frank Fritz's Grand Sendoff ... History TV Marathon!!!
Late "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz is being remembered by the network that made him famous ... the History Channel is broadcasting a bunch of his shows, a couple days after his death.
Honchos over at the History Channel tell TMZ ... the network is running a TV marathon today featuring Frank's episodes of "American Pickers."
The marathon started at 7 AM and ends at 4 PM ... and History Channel is adding an In Memoriam image every hour to remember Frank.
As we reported ... Frank died Monday night in a hospice facility in the Midwest, surrounded by friends, including his longtime "American Pickers" costar Mike Wolfe. He was 60.
We were told Frank died from the effects of a stroke he had several years ago ... and he had Crohn's disease for decades, which may have also played a role in his death.
As we first reported ... Frank notably stepped away from "American Pickers" back in 2021 because of health problems ... after 12 years on the show.