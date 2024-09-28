Maggie Smith's Death Inspires 'Harry Potter'-Themed Tributes

Maggie Smith may be gone, but she'll live on forever in the Wizarding World ... 'cause "Harry Potter" fans have been tributing her ever since her death was announced yesterday.

The legendary actress -- who played Professor McGonagall is seven of the eight films -- inspired several "Harry Potter" related tributes with one of the largest taking place outside Hogwarts ... the replica at Universal Orlando, that is.

Play video content X / @anniesupdate

Check out the clip ... a group of fans congregated outside the castle -- which houses a popular ride in the theme park -- wands raised to the sky. It's an homage to the sixth 'HP' movie after Professor Dumbledore dies to ward off the darkness ... led by Maggie, of course.

High society also paid tribute to the late star ... with the team behind the Broadway hit "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child handing out flyers to patrons featuring Maggie dressed as Professor McGonagall.

The flyers were captioned, "All of us at Cursed Child are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, whose unforgettable performance as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films inspired generations of witches and wizards. This performance is dedicated in her honor."

Somehow I thought she'd live forever.

RIP Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/VogfvR9nIF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 27, 2024 @jk_rowling

Even controversial author J.K. Rowling -- who penned the hit series -- got in on the tributes ... sharing a photo of the late star and saying she always felt like Smith would go on living forever.

Smith's sons -- Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin -- announced their mother's passing in a statement ... saying she passed away peacfully early Friday morning.