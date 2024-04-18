‘Harry Potter’ Star Warwick Davis Mourns Death of Wife Samantha

Warwick Davis -- famous from the 'Harry Potter' movies -- just announced the death of his wife ... and he's heartbroken over it.

The actor broke the sad news this week, saying his spouse Samantha had recently passed away -- although, he didn't get specific on the cause, or under what circumstances.

He says, "My wife and soulmate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed. The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs."

He goes on to credit her with being a crucial part of his career over their 33-year marriage ... saying without her, none of his success would be possible.

Warwick went on to highlight her activism for those with dwarfism, particularly praising her role as the founder of the charity, Little People UK.

Their children, Harrison and Annabelle, also shared a joint statement honoring "the kindest, most inspirational and loving Mumma we could of wished for." They continued, "Mum is our best friend and we’re honored to have received a love like hers. Her love and happiness has carried us through our whole lives, and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her."

Warwick first met Samantha on the set of the cult fantasy classic "Willow" in the late '80s. She later joined him again on screen in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II" and "Leprechaun 2."

Back in 2022, Warwick opened up about almost losing Samantha to sepsis complications.

Warwick told The Sun at the time he "broke down every night thinking that this terrible illness that came out of nowhere might take my soulmate away from me."

Samantha was 53.